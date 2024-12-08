Health Shakeup: FDA Under Fire, Manhunt in NYC, and Key Drug Deals

In a heated Senate session, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf defended the agency's obesity measures amid pressure from the US Senate, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was poised to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

A massive manhunt continues for the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, as new images surface to aid New York police in their search. This incident occurred in a targeted attack before UnitedHealth's investor meeting.

Novo Holdings secured EU approval for its $16.5 billion acquisition of Catalent, easing concerns over competition. Concurrently, the US mandated bird flu testing across milk supplies to address the virus's spread, while healthcare insurers find themselves assessing new risks in executive safety following Thompson's death.

