Manhunt Intensifies for Suspected Killer of UnitedHealth Executive

Authorities are closing in on the suspect in the targeted shooting death of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, as expressed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The murder has sparked a citywide manhunt with police searching diligently for the masked assailant.

The attack unfolded shortly before UnitedHealth's investor conference and has led to the recovery of crucial evidence, with police confident it was a premeditated act. With the suspect believed to have fled New York, rewards totaling $60,000 are being offered for information that might lead to his capture.

The gunman was recorded on security video, indicating a calculated ambush. New York Police have unveiled footage and employed underwater searches in Central Park, while tracking the suspect's interstate escape. The motive remains unclear, yet the investigation continues with heightened urgency.

