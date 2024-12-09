EU Nations Rally for Unified E-Cigarette Tax Law
Sixteen EU countries, led by the Netherlands, are urging the European Commission to propose a new tobacco tax law covering e-cigarettes. This move aims to address regulatory disparities that distort the EU's single market. An update has been delayed, creating fragmented national rules.
Sixteen European Union (EU) countries are pressing the European Commission to draft new legislation taxing electronic cigarettes, or vapes. The move, spearheaded by the Netherlands, seeks to include these products under existing tobacco tax regimes that do not currently cover them.
Finance ministers from these nations assert that the absence of EU-wide regulations on vaping results in each country enforcing different rules and excise taxes, disrupting the bloc's cohesive market. The ministers emphasize that the outdated 2011 tobacco taxation law needs revision to tackle the burgeoning offerings of the tobacco sector.
The European Commission has established certain standards for e-cigarettes, such as nicotine limits and labeling requirements. However, regulations significantly vary among member states. Recent attention has turned toward disposable vapes due to environmental and health concerns, prompting France to ban them and Germany to consider similar measures.

