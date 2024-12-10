New Zealand Moves to Ban Greyhound Racing by 2026

The New Zealand government is pushing to prohibit greyhound racing by 2026, citing persistent high injury rates among racing dogs.

Despite previous reforms, the industry continues to face criticism, leading to legislative support from both the government and the opposition Labour party to end the sport.

An advisory committee will assist in relocating around 2,900 racing dogs. The ban poses significant challenges to an industry accounting for over 8% of the domestic racing sector, with over 1,000 full-time jobs at stake.

