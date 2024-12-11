Surge in Human Trafficking Tied to Global Turmoil

The United Nations has revealed a disturbing rise in human trafficking, citing an increase of 25% in known victims compared to 2019. This surge has been attributed to ongoing global conflicts and climate-related disasters.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime's report, organized crime is predominantly responsible, with victims being trafficked for forced labor and sexual exploitation. Shockingly, 38% of detected victims were children.

Sub-Saharan Africa was identified as the main origin region for victims, and the data indicates significant increases in human trafficking cases in North America and Europe, influenced by migration trends.

