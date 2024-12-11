Left Menu

Surge in Human Trafficking Tied to Global Turmoil

A UN report reveals a significant increase in human trafficking, citing conflicts and global crises as major factors. The number of victims rose 25% above pre-pandemic levels, with sub-Saharan Africa as the leading origin region. Women and children are among the most affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:30 IST
The United Nations has revealed a disturbing rise in human trafficking, citing an increase of 25% in known victims compared to 2019. This surge has been attributed to ongoing global conflicts and climate-related disasters.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime's report, organized crime is predominantly responsible, with victims being trafficked for forced labor and sexual exploitation. Shockingly, 38% of detected victims were children.

Sub-Saharan Africa was identified as the main origin region for victims, and the data indicates significant increases in human trafficking cases in North America and Europe, influenced by migration trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

