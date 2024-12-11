Indonesia Launches Comprehensive 2024–2034 National Cancer Control Plan

Indonesia’s Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, announced the nation’s 2024–2034 National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP) during the Indonesia International Cancer Conference in October. The plan outlines strategies to reduce cancer incidence, improve survival rates, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Key initiatives include expanding radiotherapy and nuclear medicine services across 34 provinces and addressing critical issues like cervical and childhood cancer.

The NCCP draws on insights from two International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) missions: the imPACT review conducted in July 2024 and an earlier mission in March 2023. These reviews assessed Indonesia’s cancer control capacity and identified priority areas for intervention.

“This National Cancer Control Plan is expected to harmonize all stakeholder interventions to combat cancer effectively,” said Sadikin, expressing gratitude to international organizations and local partners for their support.

The IAEA, along with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), carried out the imPACT review. Experts highlighted progress since the previous review in 2018 while recommending further steps to enhance cancer prevention and treatment.

Prioritizing Cervical Cancer Elimination

Cervical cancer accounts for 18% of cancer-related deaths among Indonesian women. To address this, Indonesia introduced the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in 2023, targeting over two million girls in fifth and sixth grades. The government aims to vaccinate 90% of the target population and scale up HPV detection-based screening nationwide.

“Indonesia’s commitment to eliminating cervical cancer is evident in these initiatives, which will accelerate progress in this highly populated country,” said Dr. Partha Basu from IARC.

Focus on Childhood Cancer

Childhood cancer is another priority, with the government aiming to achieve a 60% survival rate for six common cancers by 2030 under the Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer. In 2022, an estimated 12,000 Indonesian children were affected by cancer. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is actively supporting Indonesia through education, capacity building, and policy development to enhance early diagnosis and care.

“Our collaborations with the Ministry of Health and local oncology communities have been instrumental in applying health systems tools to strengthen pediatric oncology services,” said Catherine Lam, Director at the WHO Collaborating Centre for Childhood Cancer.

Global Partnerships Driving Progress

The plan emphasizes international collaboration. MD Anderson Cancer Center has supported efforts to improve cervical cancer prevention, breast cancer treatment, and pathology services in Indonesia. Meanwhile, Indonesia is exploring a National Cancer Hospital Network modeled after India’s GRID system, in partnership with Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital and WHO SEARO.

“Indonesia has made remarkable strides in strengthening cancer diagnosis and treatment services,” said Petra Salama, Project Management Officer for Indonesia at the IAEA.

Rays of Hope and Future Directions

During the Indonesia International Cancer Conference, the IAEA presented its Rays of Hope initiative, focusing on enhancing cancer care in low- and middle-income countries. The Ministry of Health expressed enthusiasm for leveraging these partnerships to build a robust cancer care infrastructure.

Additional Goals and Initiatives

The NCCP also includes:

Digital Health Integration : Enhancing data collection and patient monitoring through electronic health systems.

: Enhancing data collection and patient monitoring through electronic health systems. Training and Education : Expanding professional development for medical staff in oncology, radiology, and pathology.

: Expanding professional development for medical staff in oncology, radiology, and pathology. Community Outreach: Raising awareness about early cancer detection and preventive measures.

With this comprehensive plan, Indonesia is poised to significantly reduce its cancer burden over the next decade while fostering global cooperation to achieve shared health goals.