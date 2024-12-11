Thane District's Winning Battle Against Child Malnutrition
Thane district in Maharashtra has seen a significant reduction in malnourished children through a holistic approach combining parental counselling, training, and direct feeding programmes. Collaborations with IIT Bombay and NGOs have bolstered efforts, distributing nutritional kits and educational materials to improve child nutrition.
In Maharashtra's Thane district, the number of malnourished children has decreased significantly thanks to targeted interventions, local authorities announced this week.
The district, which reported 88 severely malnourished and 1,023 moderately malnourished children at the end of September 2024, saw numbers fall to 22 and 961 respectively by November-end, as per a Zilla Parishad release.
The successful reduction is attributed to a concerted effort by the Zilla Parishad, working with the Department of Women and Child Development and local NGOs. Their strategy focuses on counselling parents, training effective meal preparation, and delivering nutritional kits to mothers and children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
