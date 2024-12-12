Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Twice: Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Lives in Rajouri

A seven-year-old girl has died and her two brothers became ill due to suspected food poisoning in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second such incident in five days in the district. While the girl succumbed to the illness, her brothers are receiving further treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected case of food poisoning has claimed the life of a seven-year-old girl and left her two elder brothers in need of medical treatment in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The incident occurred on Thursday, marking the second such tragedy in the area within five days.

Three siblings from Badhal village of Khawas were rushed to the Kotranka civil hospital, but unfortunately, the young girl did not survive. Her brothers, aged 9 and 11, were transferred to the Government Medical College for more advanced care.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma visited the hospital to check on the children’s condition. He has promised the family all necessary assistance and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

