Arunachal's United Front Against Tuberculosis

In a determined bid to eradicate tuberculosis from Arunachal Pradesh by 2025, Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) has advocated for comprehensive action. He emphasized employing technology, enhancing diagnostics, and exploring new drug avenues during a meeting with the state's health commissioner.

The governor, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100-day campaign, is urging it to evolve into a statewide movement. Committed to the cause, Parnaik has already adopted TB patients from several districts and is rallying leaders and officials to do the same.

Reaching out to corporations for support, the governor is optimistic that combined public and private efforts will realize the dream of a 'TB Mukt Arunachal'. His appeal to community leaders, officials, and the public underscores the urgency and potential to eliminate TB from the region.

