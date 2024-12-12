Left Menu

Arunachal's United Front Against Tuberculosis

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) urges multi-faceted efforts to eliminate tuberculosis in the state by 2025. Stressing the importance of community involvement and technology in the fight, he encourages leaders and corporate participation in the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:52 IST
Arunachal's United Front Against Tuberculosis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined bid to eradicate tuberculosis from Arunachal Pradesh by 2025, Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) has advocated for comprehensive action. He emphasized employing technology, enhancing diagnostics, and exploring new drug avenues during a meeting with the state's health commissioner.

The governor, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100-day campaign, is urging it to evolve into a statewide movement. Committed to the cause, Parnaik has already adopted TB patients from several districts and is rallying leaders and officials to do the same.

Reaching out to corporations for support, the governor is optimistic that combined public and private efforts will realize the dream of a 'TB Mukt Arunachal'. His appeal to community leaders, officials, and the public underscores the urgency and potential to eliminate TB from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024