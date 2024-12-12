Left Menu

Trump's Vaccine Discussion Sparks Controversy

President-elect Donald Trump expressed intentions to discuss the future of childhood vaccination programs with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine skeptic. Trump emphasized the need for a dialogue due to rising autism rates, which he implicates as possibly connected to vaccinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:30 IST
Donald Trump

In a surprising development, President-elect Donald Trump announced a planned 'big discussion' on childhood vaccination programs, highlighting concerns over rising autism rates. This move involves consulting vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's choice for the Department of Health and Human Services.

During an interview, Trump pointed out unprecedented autism rates, suggesting a possible correlation that merits attention. The president-elect has previously voiced skepticism about vaccines, igniting heated public debate.

Trump's decision to bring Kennedy into the conversation draws renewed focus on the controversial issue. It signals a potential shift in policy that could affect public health strategy nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

