Trump's Vaccine Discussion Sparks Controversy

In a surprising development, President-elect Donald Trump announced a planned 'big discussion' on childhood vaccination programs, highlighting concerns over rising autism rates. This move involves consulting vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's choice for the Department of Health and Human Services.

During an interview, Trump pointed out unprecedented autism rates, suggesting a possible correlation that merits attention. The president-elect has previously voiced skepticism about vaccines, igniting heated public debate.

Trump's decision to bring Kennedy into the conversation draws renewed focus on the controversial issue. It signals a potential shift in policy that could affect public health strategy nationwide.

