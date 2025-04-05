Left Menu

Breakthrough in Whooping Cough Research: A New Hope in Vaccine Development

New research led by the University of Texas advances vaccine development for whooping cough, targeting the disease's weaknesses. Despite past declines, pertussis is resurging due to vaccine hesitancy post-COVID-19. Innovations in antibodies and mRNA technology promise stronger, long-lasting immunity crucial to curbing future outbreaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:25 IST
Once a leading cause of childhood mortality, whooping cough, or pertussis, saw dramatic declines with vaccine introduction in the 1940s. However, recent years show increased outbreaks due to falling vaccine coverage, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic, posing renewed challenges for health authorities globally.

Recent groundbreaking research from the University of Texas at Austin could transform the whooping cough vaccine landscape. By identifying two key antibodies, scientists are on the brink of significantly improving pertussis vaccines. These antibodies, hu11E6 and hu1B7, neutralize the toxic pertussis toxin (PT) by targeting specific epitopes, blocking the toxin's attachment to and entry into human cells.

The implications extend beyond vaccines, with potential therapeutic uses of these antibodies in high-risk infants. As the disease continues to pose a threat, especially to unvaccinated newborns, researchers emphasize vaccination during pregnancy and ongoing innovation in vaccine technology to ensure robust, long-lasting immunity.

