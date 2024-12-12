Left Menu

Britain to Compensate Victims of Contaminated Blood Scandal

The British government announced compensation for victims of a historical contaminated blood scandal. Over 30,000 people were infected with hepatitis and HIV in the 1970s and 1980s. The government has allocated 11.8 billion pounds for compensation, though the Labour administration faces financial challenges.

The British government has committed to compensating thousands of victims affected by a contaminated blood scandal. Within days, 10 victims will share over 13 million pounds, marking the beginning of the payouts.

In the 1970s and 1980s, more than 30,000 individuals contracted hepatitis and HIV due to infected blood, with a damning report attributing blame to state and medical professionals. Over 3,000 people died as a result of the scandal. The initial recipients have accepted offers, with more victims expected to follow suit.

Labour, now in charge since July, is managing these compensations amid fiscal challenges. They have earmarked 11.8 billion pounds for these payments, which will be tax-free, as they strive to address what they term a 22 billion-pound "black hole" created by previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

