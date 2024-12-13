Supreme Court Addresses Snakebite Treatment Crisis in India

The Supreme Court on Friday demanded responses from the Centre and various state governments in light of a plea requesting the availability of anti-venom and snakebite treatment at key medical facilities. The initiative aims to save lives by ensuring better healthcare services for victims.

A bench including Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan has agreed to review the petition and has issued notifications to the Centre, states, and union territories, asking for their input within four weeks.

Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi has filed the plea, pointing out that India suffers from the world's highest snakebite fatality rate, with 58,000 deaths annually. Many regions, particularly rural areas, face a shortage of anti-venom which delays crucial treatments. The plea also seeks the implementation of snakebite prevention missions and educational campaigns to lower death rates in affected communities.

