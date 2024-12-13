Left Menu

Supreme Court Addresses Snakebite Treatment Crisis in India

The Supreme Court has called for responses from the Centre and states concerning a plea that seeks improved access to anti-venom and snakebite treatment. Filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, the plea highlights a significant public health crisis due to the scarcity of anti-venom in India, which has the highest global rate of snakebite fatalities.

  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday demanded responses from the Centre and various state governments in light of a plea requesting the availability of anti-venom and snakebite treatment at key medical facilities. The initiative aims to save lives by ensuring better healthcare services for victims.

A bench including Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan has agreed to review the petition and has issued notifications to the Centre, states, and union territories, asking for their input within four weeks.

Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi has filed the plea, pointing out that India suffers from the world's highest snakebite fatality rate, with 58,000 deaths annually. Many regions, particularly rural areas, face a shortage of anti-venom which delays crucial treatments. The plea also seeks the implementation of snakebite prevention missions and educational campaigns to lower death rates in affected communities.

