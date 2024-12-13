Lloyd's of London Under Scrutiny: New Conduct Rules Examined

Lloyd's of London members have initiated a working party to scrutinize the commercial insurance market's conduct rules overhaul, according to a trade body announcement on Friday. This move follows critiques of the increased powers within the new regulations.

The venerable market, employing close to 50,000 underwriters and brokers, has faced calls for reform, especially concerning behavior issues like daytime drinking and sexual harassment.

The Lloyd's Market Association has expressed support for the initiative to enhance market governance while highlighting potential overreach concerns raised by barrister Michael Uberoi.

(With inputs from agencies.)