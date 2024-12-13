Left Menu

Lloyd's of London Under Scrutiny: New Conduct Rules Examined

Lloyd's of London is scrutinizing its commercial insurance market's conduct rules after criticism. A working party aims to address concerns about the new rules which expand regulatory powers. The Lloyd's Market Association supports the reforms but reviews potential overreach highlighted by barrister Michael Uberoi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:47 IST
Lloyd's of London Under Scrutiny: New Conduct Rules Examined
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lloyd's of London members have initiated a working party to scrutinize the commercial insurance market's conduct rules overhaul, according to a trade body announcement on Friday. This move follows critiques of the increased powers within the new regulations.

The venerable market, employing close to 50,000 underwriters and brokers, has faced calls for reform, especially concerning behavior issues like daytime drinking and sexual harassment.

The Lloyd's Market Association has expressed support for the initiative to enhance market governance while highlighting potential overreach concerns raised by barrister Michael Uberoi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024