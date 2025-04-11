Tragedy Strikes Walmart: Employee Opens Fire
A Walmart worker in Georgia shot a co-worker dead and injured another person outside the store early Friday morning. The incident occurred in Covington while the store was closed. The suspect, identified as someone known to the victims, was caught in South Carolina.
An employee at a Walmart store in Georgia opened fire early Friday morning, resulting in the death of a co-worker inside the premises and injuring another individual outside.
The tragic incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in Covington near Atlanta, while the store was temporarily closed to the public.
The alleged shooter was apprehended in South Carolina later that morning. Authorities revealed that the victims were known acquaintances of the suspect but withheld further details at this time.
