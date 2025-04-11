Tragedy Strikes Walmart: Employee Opens Fire

An employee at a Walmart store in Georgia opened fire early Friday morning, resulting in the death of a co-worker inside the premises and injuring another individual outside.

The tragic incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in Covington near Atlanta, while the store was temporarily closed to the public.

The alleged shooter was apprehended in South Carolina later that morning. Authorities revealed that the victims were known acquaintances of the suspect but withheld further details at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)