Health Headlines: Legal Battles, FDA Approvals & Medical Innovations
The summary covers a range of current health news, including lawsuits, FDA drug approvals, and market trends in medical treatments. Key updates involve J&J's legal actions, BioNTech's trial hold lift, a Texas lawsuit over abortion pills, and McKinsey's opioid settlement. It also covers drug approvals for genetic disorders and skin cancer, along with trends in the obesity drug market.
The battle between healthcare giants heats up as Johnson & Johnson files a lawsuit against Cigna's divisions, accusing them of misappropriating copay funds.
Meanwhile, BioNTech sees progress as the FDA lifts a hold on its lung cancer trial, while the Texas Attorney General targets telemedicine abortion services.
In a significant settlement, McKinsey agrees to a $650 million payout related to opioid crisis advice, as the FDA greenlights new treatments for various health disorders.
