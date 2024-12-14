Revolutionizing Cancer Care: New Initiatives Launched at Aster Cancer Conclave 2024

In a groundbreaking move aimed at transforming cancer treatment, three innovative initiatives were unveiled at the Aster Cancer Conclave 2024 in Bengaluru. The event, organized by Aster DM Healthcare, brought together renowned oncologists, researchers, and industry experts.

Precision Oncology Clinics will pioneer personalized cancer care, aligning treatments with the genomic profiles of patients. Dr. Somashekhar S P emphasized this as a significant shift from traditional methods where treatments are uniformly applied.

The Aster Cancer Grid will enhance collaborative research and standardize cancer treatment, while Onco Collect Software will allow real-time tracking of treatment outcomes, enabling tailored treatment adjustments. These efforts aim to position India as a global leader in cancer care and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)