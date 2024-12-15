Left Menu

McConnell Warns Trump Nominees Against Vaccine Misinformation

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warns Trump's health secretary nominee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., against associating with vaccine misinformation. McConnell, a polio survivor, stresses the importance of vaccines, citing Kennedy's controversial stance on vaccines as concerning. Kennedy's moves could face resistance from a GOP-controlled Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2024 05:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 05:01 IST
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a polio survivor, has urged President-elect Donald Trump's nominees to avoid any actions that could discredit the polio vaccine. McConnell's advice appears aimed at Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated as health secretary, following reports of a petition to revoke vaccine approval.

The petition, said to be filed by one of Kennedy's advisors, seeks to challenge the approval of the polio vaccine, a move that has alarmed public health officials. Vaccines are deemed crucial public health measures, and McConnell credits his survival to modern medicine, specifically the polio vaccine.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and other officials have expressed concern over Trump's nomination of Kennedy, known for his controversial vaccine stance. Kennedy's potential appointment raises alarms regarding the future of essential public health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

