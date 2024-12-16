Uttar Pradesh Fights Counterfeit Medicine Trade

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has announced the state's commitment to eradicating the counterfeit medicine trade. Speaking in response to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MLA Sachin Yadav during the Question Hour, Adityanath highlighted the stringent measures undertaken by the government.

Over 24,000 enforcement actions have been conducted, leading to the identification of 301 cases of counterfeit medicines, resulting in seizures worth Rs 19.76 crore, and the initiation of legal proceedings in 250 cases. Additionally, 27 FIRs have been registered, and 60 arrests have been made, with more cases pending.

However, legislative proceedings faced interruptions due to protests related to the Sambhal incident. The uproar led to a temporary adjournment, preventing follow-up discussions on various concerns, including the staffing issues in the healthcare sector raised by Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

