Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Fights Counterfeit Medicine Trade

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is actively working to eliminate counterfeit medicines in the state. Efforts have led to several arrests, seizures, and legal actions. Despite the measures, legislative discussions faced disruption due to protests over the Sambhal incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Fights Counterfeit Medicine Trade
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has announced the state's commitment to eradicating the counterfeit medicine trade. Speaking in response to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MLA Sachin Yadav during the Question Hour, Adityanath highlighted the stringent measures undertaken by the government.

Over 24,000 enforcement actions have been conducted, leading to the identification of 301 cases of counterfeit medicines, resulting in seizures worth Rs 19.76 crore, and the initiation of legal proceedings in 250 cases. Additionally, 27 FIRs have been registered, and 60 arrests have been made, with more cases pending.

However, legislative proceedings faced interruptions due to protests related to the Sambhal incident. The uproar led to a temporary adjournment, preventing follow-up discussions on various concerns, including the staffing issues in the healthcare sector raised by Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024