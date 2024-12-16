Parliament Calls for Urgent Reforms in Medical Device Radiation Testing

A parliamentary committee on Monday raised serious concerns over the nation's inability to effectively test and regulate radiation-emitting medical devices, highlighting an urgent need for reforms. The committee's report revealed significant deficiencies in the testing infrastructure for critical equipment such as X-ray and MRI machines.

Despite regulatory oversight from entities like the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the National Testing House was found lacking in expertise and capacity to ensure comprehensive testing. The committee has recommended a collaborative framework between NTH, AERB, and CDSCO to address these regulatory shortcomings.

Key proposals include developing specialized testing capabilities, investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure, enhancing staff training, and creating research partnerships. Furthermore, the report calls for broader geographical distribution of testing facilities and increased funding to establish at least one testing center in each state.

(With inputs from agencies.)