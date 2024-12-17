Left Menu

Stocks Stumble: Beijing's Stimulus Details Left Investors Wanting

China and Hong Kong's stocks fell to their lowest in more than a week as Beijing's vague stimulus plans disappointed investors. Despite slight gains by auto and battery makers, markets remain cautious. Concerns over U.S. economic policies and foreign investment withdrawal further weigh on market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:06 IST
China and Hong Kong stocks hit their lowest levels in over a week, disappointing investors who expected more clarity on Beijing's new stimulus plans. The markets were slightly buoyed by support from auto and battery makers, which helped maintain some stability in the mainland blue-chip index.

The Shanghai Composite closed at its lowest since November 29, dropping 0.73% to 3,361.49, marking a particularly low point since December 5. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also faced a setback, falling 0.5% to close at 19,700.48, after reaching its lowest point since December 5.

The Central Economic Work Conference in China repeated promises to bolster consumption and growth but failed to provide specific action plans, leaving investors speculative. Meanwhile, China's leaders project a record budget deficit and aim for a 5% growth target amid lingering foreign investment withdrawal - a $45.7 billion outflow was recorded last month.

