UN Offers to Safeguard Evidence as Syria Enters New Era

The head of a U.N. investigative body expresses readiness to engage with Syria's new authorities to obtain evidence against former government officials. With recent regime changes, hope for accountability in Syria's civil war misconduct has reignited as the U.N. prepares to preserve and analyze potential evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:46 IST
The leader of a United Nations investigative team has reached out to Syria's newly established authorities, signaling a willingness to collaborate and travel to Syria for evidence collection against top officials of the former government. This development follows the recent ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces.

The change in power dynamics has opened prison doors and government facilities, enhancing hopes for accountability regarding crimes during Syria's 13-year-long civil war. Robert Petit, head of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM), stated the U.N. body's priority is to assess the extent of available evidence and assist in its preservation.

Established in 2016, the U.N. body is tasked with investigating serious crimes in Syria and has amassed 283 terabytes of data so far. While some evidence has reportedly been lost during the transition, Petit's team remains optimistic about collaboration with transitional authorities and Syrian civil society to protect the remaining evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

