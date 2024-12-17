UN Offers to Safeguard Evidence as Syria Enters New Era

The leader of a United Nations investigative team has reached out to Syria's newly established authorities, signaling a willingness to collaborate and travel to Syria for evidence collection against top officials of the former government. This development follows the recent ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces.

The change in power dynamics has opened prison doors and government facilities, enhancing hopes for accountability regarding crimes during Syria's 13-year-long civil war. Robert Petit, head of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM), stated the U.N. body's priority is to assess the extent of available evidence and assist in its preservation.

Established in 2016, the U.N. body is tasked with investigating serious crimes in Syria and has amassed 283 terabytes of data so far. While some evidence has reportedly been lost during the transition, Petit's team remains optimistic about collaboration with transitional authorities and Syrian civil society to protect the remaining evidence.

