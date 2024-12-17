Left Menu

India's Health Initiative: A New Dawn in Disease Prevention

The National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Disease has screened millions of Indians for various health conditions. The initiative emphasizes early detection and management, with infrastructure and human resources bolstered to ensure effective treatment and referral processes.

Updated: 17-12-2024 19:16 IST
India has made significant strides in the early detection and management of non-communicable diseases, as reported by Union Health Minister J P Nadda in Rajya Sabha. Over 8.8 crore women have been screened for cervical cancer, with 98,000 diagnoses.

Additionally, under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Disease, more than 14 crore were screened for breast cancer, and over 26 crore for oral cancer, resulting in the identification of 56,000 breast cancer and 1.56 lakh oral cancer cases.

This comprehensive initiative, launched in 2010, involves the establishment of clinics and screening centers throughout the country, utilizing community-based assessment tools to enhance early detection and referral systems.

