Transforming India's Healthcare: A Vision for 2047

At the 21st CII Health Summit, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava stressed the dual role of healthcare as both a social imperative and economic necessity. She pointed out that a healthy population is crucial for productivity, economic growth, and social justice.

Srivastava outlined India's agenda to make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and inclusive. To this end, a robust healthcare and education system is essential to harness the nation's demographic dividend, drive innovation, and ensure sustainable progress.

Highlighting the private sector's key role, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, she advocated for public-private partnerships, preventive care, and value-based models as cornerstones for realizing Universal Health Coverage and transforming India into a global leader by 2047.

