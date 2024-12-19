Left Menu

Transforming India's Healthcare: A Vision for 2047

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted the economic and social importance of healthcare at the 21st CII Health Summit. Emphasizing affordability, accessibility, and inclusivity, she underscored partnerships and innovations as keys to achieving Universal Health Coverage and establishing India as a leader in global healthcare.

At the 21st CII Health Summit, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava stressed the dual role of healthcare as both a social imperative and economic necessity. She pointed out that a healthy population is crucial for productivity, economic growth, and social justice.

Srivastava outlined India's agenda to make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and inclusive. To this end, a robust healthcare and education system is essential to harness the nation's demographic dividend, drive innovation, and ensure sustainable progress.

Highlighting the private sector's key role, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, she advocated for public-private partnerships, preventive care, and value-based models as cornerstones for realizing Universal Health Coverage and transforming India into a global leader by 2047.

