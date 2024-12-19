Left Menu

France Declares Victory Over Bird Flu: A Boost for Poultry Trade

France has declared itself free from highly pathogenic avian influenza after more than a month without new outbreaks, although vigilance remains high. The status could enhance trade by prompting some countries to lift import restrictions. The move follows a successful vaccination strategy initiated in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:11 IST
France Declares Victory Over Bird Flu: A Boost for Poultry Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France has announced its freedom from highly pathogenic avian influenza, having experienced no new outbreaks for over a month. This declaration comes amid widespread concerns across Europe regarding the virus, according to the nation's agriculture ministry.

France recorded 12 farm outbreaks and three backyard poultry cases from early August. Surveillance measures have been recently lifted, and the country's return to bird flu-free status under international guidelines may improve its trade relationships. Importing countries could reconsider restrictions imposed after the outbreaks.

Acting Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard celebrated this achievement, attributing it to the vaccination strategy started in October 2023, which will continue into 2025. Meanwhile, the U.S. faces challenges, including its first severe human bird flu case linked to infected poultry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

