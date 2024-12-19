France Declares Victory Over Bird Flu: A Boost for Poultry Trade

France has announced its freedom from highly pathogenic avian influenza, having experienced no new outbreaks for over a month. This declaration comes amid widespread concerns across Europe regarding the virus, according to the nation's agriculture ministry.

France recorded 12 farm outbreaks and three backyard poultry cases from early August. Surveillance measures have been recently lifted, and the country's return to bird flu-free status under international guidelines may improve its trade relationships. Importing countries could reconsider restrictions imposed after the outbreaks.

Acting Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard celebrated this achievement, attributing it to the vaccination strategy started in October 2023, which will continue into 2025. Meanwhile, the U.S. faces challenges, including its first severe human bird flu case linked to infected poultry.

(With inputs from agencies.)