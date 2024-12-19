Economic Momentum: A Resilient U.S. Drives Growth

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has dropped more than expected, hinting at a labor market slowdown. Concurrently, the economy showed accelerated growth in the third quarter, thanks to strong consumer spending.

This positive news followed the Federal Reserve's third consecutive interest rate cut, which forecasts reduced rate cuts into 2025 due to persistent economic resilience. Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed optimism over the U.S. economy's current trajectory.

Despite an uptick in unemployment rates earlier this year prompting a rate cut, recent data indicates the economy is outpacing projections. With these indicators, analysts maintain a favorable outlook for the economic future amidst possible challenges from incoming administrative policies.

