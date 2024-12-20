King Charles' Resilient Battle: Cancer Treatment Extends into 2025

King Charles' cancer treatment is progressing positively and will continue into 2025, according to a Buckingham Palace source. The 76-year-old monarch, diagnosed earlier this year, resumed his public duties in April after undergoing a procedure related to an enlarged prostate.

"His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition, the treatment cycle will continue into next year," a palace source disclosed. Since returning to public life, Charles' medical team has cautiously monitored his official engagements.

There is no change in Charles' health, the palace source reiterated, and the extension of his treatment into 2025 isn't a significant update. His recent stop in India with wife Camilla, following a major overseas trip, underscores the careful management of his condition.

