Novo’s Weight Loss Challenge: The CagriSema Setback

Novo Nordisk's experimental drug CagriSema showed a 22.7% weight reduction in a late-stage trial, below the expected 25%, impacting its stock value. This result challenges the company's future in the competitive obesity drug market, especially against Eli Lilly’s strong performing Zepbound.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:26 IST
Novo Nordisk faced a significant setback on Friday as its experimental obesity treatment, CagriSema, failed to meet expected weight loss targets in a crucial late-stage trial. Patients saw a 22.7% reduction in weight, falling short of the anticipated 25%, which spurred a marked decline in Novo's shares.

This disappointment complicates Novo's ambitions to present CagriSema as a formidable successor to its successful Wegovy, with hopes of outperforming Eli Lilly's Zepbound. The competitive landscape in the anti-obesity sector remains tight, and Novo's pipeline strength is now under scrutiny.

The trial involved about 3,400 participants with a BMI of 30 or higher, or a BMI of 27 with related health conditions, over a period of 68 weeks. While the drug combines semaglutide and cagrilintide to suppress hunger, Novo's share performance lags behind Eli Lilly, bringing further challenges in gaining market foothold.

