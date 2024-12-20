Left Menu

Hydra™ TAVI System: A Landmark in Cardiovascular Innovation Enters Russian Market

Hydra™ Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) system has been launched in Russia by Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT). Hydra™ offers a groundbreaking approach to managing severe aortic stenosis, providing a minimally invasive solution for patients ineligible for open-heart surgery. This entry marks SMT's expansion in cardiovascular solutions in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:05 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), a prominent name in cardiovascular innovations, has officially launched its Hydra™ Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) system in Russia. This new system promises to transform the treatment of severe aortic stenosis by providing a minimally invasive alternative for high-risk patients unable to undergo open-heart surgery.

Russia's growing interest in TAVI procedures highlights the increasing demand for such technologies. Hydra™ is engineered to meet these needs, representing SMT's dedication to enhancing healthcare outcomes through technology. Mr. Sergey Antonov, SMT's Head of Commercial Operations in Russia, emphasized that Hydra™ reinforces SMT's commitment to providing reliable, sophisticated tools for complex cardiac procedures.

Noteworthy features of Hydra™ include its adaptable design for precision, supra-annular valve configuration for optimal blood flow, and markers for deployment accuracy. Regulatory approval from Russia's Roszdravnadzor marks a significant milestone for Hydra™, expanding SMT's footprint in the region as part of their global mission to advance cardiovascular care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

