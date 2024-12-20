Left Menu

Ayushman Bharat: Transforming India's Healthcare Landscape

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has authorized over 8.39 crore hospital admissions worth Rs. 1.16 lakh crore. The scheme covers hospitalization costs for 55 crore beneficiaries, reducing out-of-pocket expenditures. It has expanded to include senior citizens aged 70 and above, and integrates state health schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav revealed that the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) has authorized hospital admissions worth Rs. 1.16 lakh crore for over 8.39 crore cases, significantly reducing out-of-pocket expenditures for beneficiaries.

Implemented in 33 states and Union territories, excluding West Bengal, Delhi, and Odisha, the scheme offers free in-patient care covering approximately 55 crore beneficiaries from economically vulnerable families. Expenditure from FY 2019-20 to FY 2023-24 on this scheme amounts to Rs. 88,499.91 crore.

The AB PMJAY recently expanded to provide benefits for senior citizens aged 70 and above, adding around 6 crore individuals. The scheme's flexibility allows states and Union territories to adapt health benefit packages and operational models according to local needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

