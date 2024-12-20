Wall Street Rallies on Cooler Inflation and Eased Rate Fears

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, Wall Street's major indices surged as an unexpected dip in inflation alleviated some of the market's anxieties over the Federal Reserve's recent forecasts, which included only two rate cuts for 2025.

The retreat in Treasury yields from over six-and-a-half-year highs played a crucial role in aiding the U.S. stock market's reversal after a shaky start. Latest figures showed the Personal Consumption Expenditure index increase by 2.4% annually for November, compared to expected 2.5%, according to a Reuters poll.

Traders adjusted their expectations for rate cuts due in 2025, now anticipating the first cut in March and second by October. Despite Friday's upbeat results, the central bank's hawkish stance continued to loom over the markets.

