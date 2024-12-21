Investor Optimism Soars as Cooling Inflation Sparks Market Rally

On Friday, U.S. stocks enjoyed a robust rebound after two days of downturn, fueled by an unexpectedly low inflation report and reassuring remarks from Federal Reserve officials. The reassurance came as the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index registered a 2.4% climb in November on a yearly basis, beneath the anticipated 2.5% projected by economists from Reuters. Consumer spending saw an upward trend, indicating persistent economic strength.

The recent data prompted traders to adjust their expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025, predicting the first one at the start of March with another likely by October. This came after the Fed's announcement of its third rate cut this year, paired with a scaled-back outlook for 2025 interest rate reductions, signaling confidence in the economy's resilience despite ongoing inflation challenges.

The Federal Reserve's commentary slightly offset market concerns, easing the sharp sell-off observed earlier and serving as a backbone for Friday's market rally. Meanwhile, Wall Street kept a keen eye on legislative developments, as the U.S. Congress raced to prevent an imminent government shutdown. The market's lift was underscored by enhanced investor sentiment as economists and traders weighed in on fiscal policy uncertainties.

