Left Menu

Investor Optimism Soars as Cooling Inflation Sparks Market Rally

U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday following a surprisingly modest inflation report and supportive comments from Federal Reserve officials. The Personal Consumption Expenditure index reported a rise of 2.4%, below expectations. This led traders to anticipate future rate cuts, boosting market confidence despite weekly declines for major indexes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 01:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 01:23 IST
Investor Optimism Soars as Cooling Inflation Sparks Market Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, U.S. stocks enjoyed a robust rebound after two days of downturn, fueled by an unexpectedly low inflation report and reassuring remarks from Federal Reserve officials. The reassurance came as the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index registered a 2.4% climb in November on a yearly basis, beneath the anticipated 2.5% projected by economists from Reuters. Consumer spending saw an upward trend, indicating persistent economic strength.

The recent data prompted traders to adjust their expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025, predicting the first one at the start of March with another likely by October. This came after the Fed's announcement of its third rate cut this year, paired with a scaled-back outlook for 2025 interest rate reductions, signaling confidence in the economy's resilience despite ongoing inflation challenges.

The Federal Reserve's commentary slightly offset market concerns, easing the sharp sell-off observed earlier and serving as a backbone for Friday's market rally. Meanwhile, Wall Street kept a keen eye on legislative developments, as the U.S. Congress raced to prevent an imminent government shutdown. The market's lift was underscored by enhanced investor sentiment as economists and traders weighed in on fiscal policy uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024