Breaking Health News: Landmark Case, Drug Developments, and Legal Battles

In a landmark decision, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled that El Salvador violated a woman's rights in a high-stakes abortion case from 2013, highlighting the ongoing debate over the country's stringent abortion laws.

GSK's pharmaceutical advancements made headlines after its cancer drug combination met major goals in ovarian cancer treatment trials, although some secondary objectives were not attained.

Novo Nordisk faced investor discontent as its obesity drug trial fell short of expectations, significantly impacting its market value. Meanwhile, Vertex's cystic fibrosis breakthrough and Eli Lilly's FDA approval for a weight-loss drug targeting sleep apnea marked significant strides in treatment options.

