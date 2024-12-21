Left Menu

Singapore's Vigilant Eye: Tracking the Next Pandemic

Singapore's government is closely monitoring diseases including COVID-19, H5N1, and mpox to prepare for potential pandemics. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung highlighted concerns over possible human transmission of H5N1 and mysterious disease outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Equipment donations will aid African CDC efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:00 IST
Singapore's Vigilant Eye: Tracking the Next Pandemic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Singapore government has ramped up vigilance in monitoring infectious diseases like COVID-19, H5N1, and mpox, underscoring efforts to shield the city-state from future pandemics. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung emphasized the heightened focus since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The U.S. recently reported its first severe H5N1 case, in Louisiana. Out of the 61 incidents noted in the country, many involved direct animal contact, potentially signaling zoonotic transmission. Authorities remain alert for signs of human transmission, which could indicate virus mutation and increased pandemic risks. Ong expressed particular concern over a mysterious disease in the DRC.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, health officials identified a disease responsible for the deaths of approximately 6% of those infected, primarily children. Singapore has pledged surveillance equipment to support African CDC evaluations. Meanwhile, mpox remains troubling, with isolated cases emerging globally. Ong projects Singapore may soon experience an import case due to current transmission trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024