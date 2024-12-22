Left Menu

Big Pharma Battles: Breakthroughs and Setbacks in Health Innovations

Recent health news highlights major developments in the pharmaceutical industry, covering GSK's progress in ovarian cancer treatment, Novo Nordisk's mixed outcomes with obesity drugs, the competitive landscape in diabetes and weight-loss drugs, and the US FDA's latest approvals and rejections in various drug categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 02:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 02:25 IST
Big Pharma Battles: Breakthroughs and Setbacks in Health Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent headlines in the health sector show significant activities among pharmaceutical giants. GSK's latest ovarian cancer trial achieved its primary goal by improving patient survival through a combination of chemotherapy, Zejula, and Jemperli, though it fell short of achieving statistical significance in overall survival benchmarks.

Novo Nordisk faced setbacks as its CagriSema obesity drug trial results led to a $125 billion market value decrease, puzzling investors. This coincided with competitive pressure from generic versions of their diabetes and weight-loss drugs gaining approval globally, challenging Novo and competitor Eli Lilly's market positions.

Additionally, the U.S. FDA has approved new treatments spanning various conditions, from cystic fibrosis to obstructive sleep apnea. Noteworthy developments include Vertex Pharma's dominance in cystic fibrosis and Sarepta's legal victory concerning Duchenne muscular dystrophy patents, alongside some regulatory rejections and complex patent disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024