Ayushman Bharat's Impact on Timely Cancer Treatment Initiation

A recent study underscores the substantial increase in timely cancer treatment initiation due to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), India's national health insurance program. The program facilitated a 33% improvement in treatment access, as highlighted by findings published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia.

Detailed analysis by researchers at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and other institutions found that patients diagnosed after the program's 2018 launch had a 36% higher chance of commencing treatment within 30 days compared to those diagnosed between 1995 and 2017. This represents a significant improvement in the healthcare delivery system for cancer patients.

The study, which included interviews with nearly 6,700 cancer patients from selected hospitals across six states, suggests that expanded services under PM-JAY have contributed to these results. The researchers advocate for further expansion of cancer care packages under the initiative to include cost-effective treatments and better screening programs to aid early diagnosis.

(With inputs from agencies.)