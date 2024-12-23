Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks Narrow Divides in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas show progress, though key disagreements remain unresolved. Mediators are working to address issues including prisoner releases and troop deployments. Humanitarian aspects and the future management of Gaza are also critical negotiation points.

The longstanding conflict between Israel and Hamas could be edging closer to a temporary resolution as new rounds of negotiations show promising progress.

Diplomats from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have intensified their efforts this month, focusing on key issues such as the release of hostages and the deployment of Israeli forces in Gaza. Still, the path to a viable ceasefire deal is fraught with unresolved matters, notably around the management of Gaza post-conflict.

The peace process faces additional hurdles with humanitarian crises escalating in Gaza, where Israeli operations continue amidst calls for the evacuation and protection of civilians and medical staff in vulnerable areas.

