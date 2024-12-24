Youth Engage in Cancer Awareness: Breaking Barriers, Building Hope

In an effort to demystify cancer and instill hope among the youth, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road conducted a cancer awareness event titled 'Breaking Barriers, Building Awareness'. Over 100 college students participated, engaging in discussions led by experts from the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre.

During the event, specialists highlighted various aspects of cancer including risk factors, early detection strategies, and recent advances such as immunotherapy and radiation therapy. Cancer survivors shared their journeys, offering insights and fostering a narrative of hope rather than fear.

The event emphasized the importance of knowledge in closing the care gap in cancer. With a focus on prevention and new treatment options, the event aimed to shift perceptions and encourage proactive health measures among the attendees.

