Youth Engage in Cancer Awareness: Breaking Barriers, Building Hope

Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road held a cancer awareness event for college students, emphasizing prevention, early detection, and recent treatment advancements. Experts addressed topics such as immunotherapy, radiation, and robotic surgery. Inspiring survivor stories highlighted the importance of hope and proactive health measures against cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an effort to demystify cancer and instill hope among the youth, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road conducted a cancer awareness event titled 'Breaking Barriers, Building Awareness'. Over 100 college students participated, engaging in discussions led by experts from the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre.

During the event, specialists highlighted various aspects of cancer including risk factors, early detection strategies, and recent advances such as immunotherapy and radiation therapy. Cancer survivors shared their journeys, offering insights and fostering a narrative of hope rather than fear.

The event emphasized the importance of knowledge in closing the care gap in cancer. With a focus on prevention and new treatment options, the event aimed to shift perceptions and encourage proactive health measures among the attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

