Political Tension in Telangana: BJP's Hoarding Controversy Unveils Unequal Treatment
A BJP MLA questions Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over biased removal of political hoardings favoring AIMIM, while VHP raises concerns about Muslim organizations and seeks action against extremist activities. Allegations of parallel administration spark political tension.
- Country:
- India
A BJP MLA from Telangana criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, questioning the city's civic body for its selective removal of hoardings. The MLA accused the personnel of promptly taking down BJP posters while ignoring those put up by the AIMIM party.
Raja Singh, the legislator from Goshamahal, posted images on social media platform 'X' showing AIMIM hoardings advertising a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He questioned whether AIMIM operated under a different set of rules, challenging the civic body's impartiality.
Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) engaged with state authorities, alleging that certain 'Muslim extremist organizations' were plotting against Hindu communities. The VHP's memorandum called for immediate action against potential incidents linked to opposition against the Waqf Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- BJP
- AIMIM
- hoardings
- Revanth Reddy
- VHP
- protest
- Waqf Amendment Act
- AIPL
- Bangladeshi
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Protests, Immigration, and Legal Battles Amid U.S. Crackdown
BJP Protests 'Garbage Cess' Amidst Rising Costs: Karnataka Congress Under Fire
Protests Ignite in Himachal Pradesh Against MP's Remarks on Rana Sanga
Tamil Nadu Congress Stages Black Flag Protest Against PM Modi's Visit
ICE Detentions Spark Student Protests and Concerns Over Due Process