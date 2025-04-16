Political Tension in Telangana: BJP's Hoarding Controversy Unveils Unequal Treatment

A BJP MLA from Telangana criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, questioning the city's civic body for its selective removal of hoardings. The MLA accused the personnel of promptly taking down BJP posters while ignoring those put up by the AIMIM party.

Raja Singh, the legislator from Goshamahal, posted images on social media platform 'X' showing AIMIM hoardings advertising a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He questioned whether AIMIM operated under a different set of rules, challenging the civic body's impartiality.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) engaged with state authorities, alleging that certain 'Muslim extremist organizations' were plotting against Hindu communities. The VHP's memorandum called for immediate action against potential incidents linked to opposition against the Waqf Act.

