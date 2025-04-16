Left Menu

Political Tension in Telangana: BJP's Hoarding Controversy Unveils Unequal Treatment

A BJP MLA questions Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over biased removal of political hoardings favoring AIMIM, while VHP raises concerns about Muslim organizations and seeks action against extremist activities. Allegations of parallel administration spark political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP MLA from Telangana criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, questioning the city's civic body for its selective removal of hoardings. The MLA accused the personnel of promptly taking down BJP posters while ignoring those put up by the AIMIM party.

Raja Singh, the legislator from Goshamahal, posted images on social media platform 'X' showing AIMIM hoardings advertising a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He questioned whether AIMIM operated under a different set of rules, challenging the civic body's impartiality.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) engaged with state authorities, alleging that certain 'Muslim extremist organizations' were plotting against Hindu communities. The VHP's memorandum called for immediate action against potential incidents linked to opposition against the Waqf Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

