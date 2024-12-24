Left Menu

SOUKYA Expands Globally with New Holistic Health Centre in Portugal

SOUKYA, India's leading holistic health centre, is launching its first international unit in Portugal. Led by Dr. Isaac Mathai, this expansion responds to the rising demand for integrative medicine worldwide. The facility, on a 150-acre site, will offer treatments blending Ayurveda, Yoga, and other natural therapies.

The renowned holistic health institution, SOUKYA, is taking its integrative healthcare model international with the establishment of its first overseas centre in Portugal. Spanning 150 acres, the state-of-the-art facility will offer unparalleled treatments in Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, and Naturopathy, among other holistic practices.

Founded by Dr. Isaac Mathai, SOUKYA is known for its unique approach to tackling chronic and lifestyle diseases through a blend of traditional and modern natural medicine. With an investment of INR 220 Cr, the Portugal location promises to attract both European and global clientele with its comprehensive treatment offerings.

The centre—set to open by late 2027—aims to become a sanctuary for holistic wellness. Its carefully designed architecture and landscape integrate Portuguese and Indian aesthetics, providing an ideal environment for healing. Located near Lisbon, this expansion signifies a major step in SOUKYA's vision for worldwide growth in integrative healthcare.

