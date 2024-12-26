Left Menu

Klotho: The Next Frontier in Longevity Medicine

European Wellness Biomedical Group has launched a pioneering research initiative on Klotho, a protein with significant potential in longevity medicine. Led by Professor Mike Chan, the project investigates Klotho's role in combating age-related diseases by regenerating critical organs such as the brain, kidneys, and heart—promising breakthroughs in longevity therapies.

European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) has embarked on a cutting-edge research initiative centered around Klotho, a protein with promising applications in longevity medicine. Spearheaded by Professor Dr. Mike Chan, the project aims to dissect the ways in which Klotho can tackle age-related diseases by rejuvenating pivotal organs like the brain, kidneys, and heart.

Discovered in 1997, Klotho is becoming integral to the fields of longevity and regenerative medicine, known for its regulatory prowess over oxidative stress, mineral metabolism, and inflammation. The focus is on how enhancing Klotho levels might counter chronic conditions such as neurodegenerative diseases, kidney failure, and cardiovascular disorders, thus improving healthspan and lifespan.

"Klotho epitomizes the new frontier in longevity medicine," says Professor Mike Chan, Chief Scientist at EWBG. "Our research is set on demystifying Klotho's impact on aging and leveraging it for treating chronic diseases traditionally linked to aging." The initiative targets three major research areas: neurological health, kidney functionality, and cardiovascular wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

