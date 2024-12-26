Left Menu

Resilience Amidst Chaos: Eight-Year-Old Survivor's Steady Recovery

Sritej, an eight-year-old boy injured in a stampede during a 'Pushpa-2' screening, is showing signs of recovery. He has been fever-free for five days. His vital signs are stable, and he is responding well to feeding, although his sensorium and dystonia remain unchanged. Tragically, his mother died in the same incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:37 IST
Sritej, the eight-year-old boy injured in the stampede during the 'Pushpa-2' screening, is making a resilient recovery, according to recent updates from the hospital.

Hospital reports confirm that Sritej has been free of fever for the past five days, and his vital signs are stable without needing additional support.

While his sensorium and dystonia show intermittent stability, he is tolerating nasogastric tube feeds well. Tragically, his mother did not survive the stampede.

(With inputs from agencies.)

