Resilience Amidst Chaos: Eight-Year-Old Survivor's Steady Recovery

Sritej, the eight-year-old boy injured in the stampede during the 'Pushpa-2' screening, is making a resilient recovery, according to recent updates from the hospital.

Hospital reports confirm that Sritej has been free of fever for the past five days, and his vital signs are stable without needing additional support.

While his sensorium and dystonia show intermittent stability, he is tolerating nasogastric tube feeds well. Tragically, his mother did not survive the stampede.

