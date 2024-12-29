Breaking Health Updates: FDA, Novartis, and Global Disease Monitoring

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an injectable version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo, a major cancer treatment. This development falls under a class of drugs known as PD-1 inhibitors, which bolster the immune system to combat cancer more effectively.

In legal news, a U.S. appeals court has allowed a lawsuit against Novartis to proceed, following claims the Swiss company gave illegal kickbacks to doctors to promote its multiple sclerosis drug, Gilenya. The court's 3-0 decision suggests strong evidence for the whistleblower's allegations.

Meanwhile, Kosovo has reported its first monkeypox case in a man recently returned from Africa, while China is ramping up disease monitoring amid concerns over emerging respiratory illnesses. Lastly, BioNTech reached a settlement over royalties for its COVID vaccine, partnering with Pfizer, agreeing to pay $791.5 million to resolve disputes with U.S. institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)