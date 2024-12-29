Breaking Health Updates: FDA, Novartis, and Global Disease Monitoring
Recent health developments include a new injectable cancer drug by Bristol Myers Squibb, a revived lawsuit against Novartis over MS drug kickbacks, Kosovo's first monkeypox case, China's increased monitoring of respiratory diseases, and BioNTech's settlement over COVID vaccine royalties.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an injectable version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo, a major cancer treatment. This development falls under a class of drugs known as PD-1 inhibitors, which bolster the immune system to combat cancer more effectively.
In legal news, a U.S. appeals court has allowed a lawsuit against Novartis to proceed, following claims the Swiss company gave illegal kickbacks to doctors to promote its multiple sclerosis drug, Gilenya. The court's 3-0 decision suggests strong evidence for the whistleblower's allegations.
Meanwhile, Kosovo has reported its first monkeypox case in a man recently returned from Africa, while China is ramping up disease monitoring amid concerns over emerging respiratory illnesses. Lastly, BioNTech reached a settlement over royalties for its COVID vaccine, partnering with Pfizer, agreeing to pay $791.5 million to resolve disputes with U.S. institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
