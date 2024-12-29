Left Menu

Gaza Crisis: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Impact

Israeli forces have intensified their operations in northern Gaza, prompting evacuations in Beit Hanoun due to militant threats. Despite Israel's aim to target Hamas, the offensive has led to severe humanitarian challenges, with hospitals damaged and mass displacements affecting Gaza's population of 2.3 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:08 IST
In a heightened phase of its northern Gaza offensive, Israeli forces have ordered residents of Beit Hanoun to evacuate, citing increased rocket activity by Palestinian militants. This marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict, which has already caused widespread displacement.

The evacuation directive has triggered another mass movement of people, further complicating the humanitarian crisis in the area. While Israel claims its actions aim to dismantle Hamas and safeguard civilians, Palestinians and international officials argue that there's no truly safe zone in Gaza.

Recent military actions include a raid on Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, rendering it non-operational, and further escalating health crises. Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials report continued casualties, with recent strikes killing at least 16 and injuring others, spotlighting the dire conditions in the enclave.

