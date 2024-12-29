Left Menu

India's Victory in Malaria Fight Lauded by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Kurukshetra's successful malaria prevention model during his "Mann ki Baat" radio address. Modi highlighted the country's significant achievements in reducing malaria cases, citing a WHO report. The active participation of citizens played a crucial role in this health sector triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the remarkable success of Kurukshetra's malaria prevention efforts in his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address, as stated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Kurukshetra's proactive campaigns to curb mosquito breeding and raise awareness have significantly reduced malaria cases, a success story Modi narrated as a model for others to follow. The prime minister praised community participation and the use of technology and social media to combat the disease.

Modi backed his statements with a World Health Organization report, noting an 80% reduction in malaria cases in India from 2015 to 2023, emphasizing that it was achieved through widespread community efforts that included health messages via street plays and radio communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

