The Truth Behind 99.9% Disinfectants

In Melbourne, the common claim that disinfectants kill 99.9% of germs is under the spotlight. While it might seem that science could eliminate all germs, the mathematical pattern known as logarithmic decay makes it scientifically impossible for products to promise 100% effectiveness.

Disinfectants work by reducing microbial populations significantly, but factors such as the amount of bacteria, time exposed to the disinfectant, and environmental conditions can affect their efficiency. Furthermore, microbes in real-world scenarios may vary in susceptibility compared to lab conditions.

Despite their limitations, disinfectants are crucial in infection control strategies, emphasizing the need for complementary methods like handwashing to effectively reduce exposure and risk of illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)