Clean Water and Sanitation: Building Blocks of Child Health in India

The Jal Shakti ministry has launched a national campaign emphasizing the importance of clean water and sanitation for child nutrition. Partnering with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, it aligns with existing health programs and spurs community-level activities to enhance awareness and sanitation infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jal Shakti ministry has introduced a significant campaign highlighting the vital role of clean water and sanitation in promoting child nutrition and overall health. This initiative is in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development and marks the seventh edition of the 'Poshan Pakhwada', which runs from April 8 to 23.

The campaign, named 'Shuddh Jal aur Swachhta Se Swasth Bachpan', is designed to intensify awareness about how safe drinking water and hygiene can combat malnutrition. It is closely aligned with the Saksham Anganwadi scheme and aims at mobilizing states and Union Territories towards extensive community-level sensitization and outreach programs.

Key initiatives include the Shuddh Jal and Swachhta Drive, training for Anganwadi workers, and the certification of outstanding Anganwadi centres. The push involves engaging local communities to improve sanitation facilities and encourage the adoption of safe water practices through rallies and creative installations, reinforcing the campaign's message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

