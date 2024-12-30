Left Menu

Unequal Societies: A Silent Thief of Brain Health

A recent study links social inequality with changes in brain health related to aging and dementia. Conducted by researchers, including those from Trinity College Dublin, it emphasizes the necessity of addressing socioeconomic disparities, particularly in low and middle-income countries, to counteract brain health disparities.

Updated: 30-12-2024 12:53 IST
  • India

Social inequality significantly affects brain health, according to new research. The study, which involved over 2,100 participants from Latin America and the US, revealed that structural disparities impact brain volume and connectivity, particularly in areas crucial for memory and cognitive function. These effects were more pronounced in regions like Latin America.

Published in Nature Aging, the study found greater inequality is linked to decreased brain volume and connectivity, with Latinos suffering from Alzheimer's disease experiencing the worst impacts. Researchers from institutions including Trinity College Dublin highlighted the importance of addressing societal factors in brain health research.

These findings underscore the need for targeted interventions to tackle root causes of brain health disparities. Agustina Legaz from the Latin American Brain Health Institute emphasized integrating macro-level social factors into research, paving the way for exploring biological mechanisms linking inequality to neurodegeneration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

