Revolutionary HIV Drug: Lenacapavir Signals New Hope

In a landmark development, the US Federal Drug Administration has approved lenacapavir, a new medication for managing multidrug-resistant HIV. This approval marks a significant breakthrough in the fight against HIV/AIDS, addressing cases where existing treatments have limited effects.

Developed by Gilead Sciences, lenacapavir employs innovative technology as a twice-yearly injection, targeting the HIV capsid. Its efficacy was proven in global clinical trials, including in South Africa and Thailand, where it showed remarkable results in reducing viral loads.

Despite its potential, the high cost of lenacapavir poses a challenge in low-income regions heavily affected by HIV. Calls for subsidies and international efforts are growing to enhance access to this pivotal treatment in vulnerable countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)