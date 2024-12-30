Left Menu

Revolutionary HIV Drug: Lenacapavir Signals New Hope

Lenacapavir, approved by the US FDA, presents a groundbreaking advancement in the battle against HIV. Developed by Gilead Sciences, this twice-yearly injectable tackles multidrug-resistant strains, potentially transforming HIV management worldwide. While promising, cost and accessibility remain key challenges for widespread adoption, prompting calls for global collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:54 IST
Revolutionary HIV Drug: Lenacapavir Signals New Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, the US Federal Drug Administration has approved lenacapavir, a new medication for managing multidrug-resistant HIV. This approval marks a significant breakthrough in the fight against HIV/AIDS, addressing cases where existing treatments have limited effects.

Developed by Gilead Sciences, lenacapavir employs innovative technology as a twice-yearly injection, targeting the HIV capsid. Its efficacy was proven in global clinical trials, including in South Africa and Thailand, where it showed remarkable results in reducing viral loads.

Despite its potential, the high cost of lenacapavir poses a challenge in low-income regions heavily affected by HIV. Calls for subsidies and international efforts are growing to enhance access to this pivotal treatment in vulnerable countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024