Asia's Manufacturing Struggles as Global Trade Risks Loom

Asia's manufacturing sector faced challenges at the end of 2024 due to global trade uncertainties and economic instabilities. The promise of tariffs from the U.S. President-elect and China's weak recovery impacted activity. While some regions saw modest improvements, others like South Korea and Japan struggled significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:49 IST
Asia's manufacturing strength was tested at the close of 2024, as challenges stemming from global trade risks and economic instability threatened the region's industrial activity. Concerns over potential tariffs from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and China's uneven economic recovery have clouded future prospects.

The release of manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes from December reveals a cooling in factory activity across key players like China and South Korea. In contrast, Taiwan and parts of Southeast Asia showed modest signs of revival. Trump has hinted at imposing significant tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, a move poised to disrupt global trade patterns and impact other export-driven economies.

In China, the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI slipped to 50.5 from 51.5 in November, missing expectations. Gabriel Ng from Capital Economics noted that China's recent policy support may offer short-term relief, but structural economic issues and looming tariffs could hinder sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

